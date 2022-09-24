UrduPoint.com

DC For Speeding Up Work On Development Projects

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2022 | 04:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Saturday directed the execution agencies and contractors to speed up the pace of work on the ongoing development projects under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Investment Improvement Programme (PICIIP) in the district.

Addressing a meeting, he said said that physical progress of the projects would be reviewed regularly to alleviate hardships of citizens.

He said that after renewing the contract with Nespak, the PICIIP had no justification for not speeding up work on the projects. Immediate work should be started on the projects of sewerage, water supply, water treatment plant and maintenance of parks, he added.

The DC said that areas where the agency works, roads and streets should be repaired immediately.

He said that steps should be taken by the PICIIP for immediate payment of compensation for the construction of road to the cantonment before the work on Khawaja Safdar Road.

He directed the Gepco authorities to issue demand notice to PICIIP without any delay for shifting of electric poles.

Earlier, PICIIP representatives briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the physical and financial progress of the projects.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maududi, Deputy Director (DD) Development Abdul Rauf, Chief Officer (CO) MunicipalCorporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo, representatives of PICIIP Mohsin islam,Muhammad Rehan, Asifa Khan and others.

