DC For Strict Compliance Of Govt Directives To Provide Relief To Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 07:36 PM

The newly appointed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq on Friday said that negligence on part of the officials concerned in implementation of the government directives to provide relief to the citizens would not be tolerated

Chairing an introductory meeting held here, the DC after taking over charge of his office said that Rawalpindi district is most vulnerable to severe weather so all the departments concerned should formulate comprehensive plans under precautionary measures.

He said, all the government departments will have to work hard in any emergency irrespective of jurisdiction issues and have to fulfill the social responsibilities in the form of teamwork.

He further said that special measures would be taken to alleviate the existing risk due to harsh winter and flash flooding in Nullah Lai during heavy rain.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the DC further added that the directives issued by the Chief Secretary Office for Water and Sanitation Agency, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company, Health, education and other departments should be followed in letter and spirit.

He directed the authorities concerned to set their daily goals and reports of the assigned tasks should be submitted to DC office on daily basis.

The directives issued to cover manholes, cleanliness arrangements, road safety, price control, protection of green belts, repair of old bridges and roads, street lights, provision of necessary facilities at bus stands, action against smoke emitting vehicles and others should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He also instructed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to remain in the field to supervise all these works, adding, they should also held performance evaluation meetings on daily basis to check progress of the tasks assigned to different departments and ensure that all these initiatives were providing relief to the citizens.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Planning, Amber Gilani, ADC, Headquarters, Marzia Saleem, ADC Revenue, Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils and Municipal Officers, Chief Education Officer, Azam Tariq, MD Wasa, Raja Shaukat, District Health Officer, Dr. Ehsan Ghani, DHO Dr. Naveed, Secretary RTA, Rashid Ali and heads of other government departments were present at the meeting.

