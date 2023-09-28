DC for zero tolerance against individuals disrespecting holy Prophet

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi on Thursday said that all Companions of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) were praiseworthy and no blasphemy in reverence of the Holy Prophet would be tolerated

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi on Thursday said that all Companions of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) were praiseworthy and no blasphemy in reverence of the Holy Prophet would be tolerated.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Maulana Taj Muhammad Naahiyoon in his office at Shahbaz Building.



DC said that last day few anti-social elements tried to sabotage the peace of the city and interfaith harmony. However, district administration while taking notice of such practice arrested such elements with the help of the Police and other related agencies and also registered cases.

He urged ulema to play their Pivotal role in maintaining the law and order situation in Hyderabad.

He said that SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmed Shaikh had been directed to take strict action against anti-social elements involved in spreading incoherence.