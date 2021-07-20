DC greets citizens on Eidul Azha

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has greeted the citizens on the auspicious occasion Eidul Azha

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has greeted the citizens on the auspicious occasion Eidul Azha.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DC said, "Eidul Azha teaches us a lesson of sympathy and sacrifice for others. Hence we should not forget oppressed segments of society on Eid occasion." He said the district administration had made elaborate arrangements to provide safe and secured environment on Eidul Azha and foolproof security of Eid congregations would be ensured.

He said that cleanliness operation of Faisalabad Waste Management Company would regularly be supervised during Eid days and the citizens would be provided pleasant environment by lifting animal waste and its immediate disposal outside of the city swiftly.

He said that burning of animals' foots and heads ('Siri, Paya') would be discouraged and monitoring teams would remain active to check this issue.

The DC informed that 26 points had been fixed to collect hides of sacrificial animals and appealed to the citizen to follow anti-corona SOPs during Eid days.