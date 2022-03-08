DC Hangu stops distribution of financial assistance till by election NA-33

The district administration Hangu has barred political office bearers from the distribution cheques under Ihsas kifalat and Zakat schemes till completion of by elections NA-33 Hangu

The notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Hangu says that the decision was taken in light of notice taken by the District Monitoring Officer.

The district administration also stopped political office bearers from financial assistance to Ulema-e-Karam of Jamia Masjid and minorities religious leaders or any such activities /programs till the completion of bye election schedule on April 10.