DC Haripur reviews security foreign projects in Ghazi

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) At least two people on Wednesday found dead in a tragic incident in the village of Khulian, an area if Rajoia Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Taj Muhammad Khan, son of Sher-e-Azam, and Asghar Khan, son of Safdar Khan, both were close relatives.

The bodies of the victims were shifted to Type D Hospital, Havelian, for further examination.

After completion of the medico-legal formalities, the bodies were handed over to their respective families. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway to ascertain the cause of their untimely demise.

Furthermore, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havellian Lubna Iqbal visited Hospital to assess the situation and evaluate the facilities available.