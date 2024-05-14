DC holds revenue department meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa chaired a meeting of the Revenue Department in the Committee Room of his office to review the collection of government dues.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar, Assistant Commissioners of the district, and Revenue Department officers were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the DC directed that further improvements be made in the collection of government dues.

He emphasized that there should be no lethargy or negligence in the performance of this important responsibility.

The meeting was informed that an amount of Rs. 22.841 million had been collected on account of water tax during the period from May 1 to May 13.

The Revenue Department had also collected Rs. 4.649 million on account of agricultural income tax during the same period and deposited it into the government treasury.