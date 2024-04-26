DC Hyderabad inaugurates 7-Day anti-polio drive

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi on Friday inaugurated a 7-day anti-polio drive starting from April 29th in Karan Khan Shoro basic health unit (BHU).

He emphasized that parents should ensure that their children up to the age of 5 receive polio drops to protect them from permanent disability, as administering polio drops during every campaign was the only solution to prevent polio.

He said that during this campaign, a target of 400,000 children has been set for vaccination against polio across the district, which will be completed by 1797 teams including fixed, transit and mobile teams.

While 490 UC-MOs and Area In-charges will perform their duties to monitor this campaign. He further mentioned that effective security measures will be ensured by the police and rangers during the drive.