DC inaugurates deworming drive

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Monday inaugurated the 6-day deworming drive by administering medicines to children here at a school.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the deputy commissioner underlined the need for effective utilization of available resources to run the campaign successfully.

He informed that more than 0.5 million children between 5 to 14 years of age would get free of cost deworming tablets in the district to prevent parasitic worms from infecting them.

The DC said that every child studying in seminaries, schools, or working at different places would receive the deworming medicine Mebendazole (500 mg) as abdominal worms can cause several diseases.

Ali remarked that "Intestinal worm infections, also known as soil-transmitted helminths (STH), can interfere with nutrient uptake, leading to anaemia, malnourishment and impaired mental and physical development".

The DC informed that deworming campaign was being carried out in five high-risk districts of the province including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehlum, Chakwal and Gujrat.

"Annual mass deworming is very important for our children, as it will help to improve their physical and cognitive growth, enhance school participation, and ultimately long-term wellbeing". he added.

The drive will conclude on October 2.