UrduPoint.com

DC Inaugurates Deworming Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:51 PM

DC inaugurates deworming drive

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Monday inaugurated the 6-day deworming drive by administering medicines to children here at a school

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Monday inaugurated the 6-day deworming drive by administering medicines to children here at a school.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the deputy commissioner underlined the need for effective utilization of available resources to run the campaign successfully.

He informed that more than 0.5 million children between 5 to 14 years of age would get free of cost deworming tablets in the district to prevent parasitic worms from infecting them.

The DC said that every child studying in seminaries, schools, or working at different places would receive the deworming medicine Mebendazole (500 mg) as abdominal worms can cause several diseases.

Ali remarked that "Intestinal worm infections, also known as soil-transmitted helminths (STH), can interfere with nutrient uptake, leading to anaemia, malnourishment and impaired mental and physical development".

The DC informed that deworming campaign was being carried out in five high-risk districts of the province including Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehlum, Chakwal and Gujrat.

"Annual mass deworming is very important for our children, as it will help to improve their physical and cognitive growth, enhance school participation, and ultimately long-term wellbeing". he added.

The drive will conclude on October 2.

Related Topics

Gujrat Rawalpindi Chakwal Attock Muhammad Ali October From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 28th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1 ..

Sharjah generated 5.4 billion kilowatt-hours in H1: SEWA

7 hours ago
 World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the ce ..

World Tourism Day 2021: Inclusive Growth at the centre of tourismâ€™s restart

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 8th edition of Sharjah Government ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day p ..

Dubai government employees will be granted 6-day paid leave to enable them and t ..

9 hours ago
 India to share white shipping information with Gul ..

India to share white shipping information with Gulf

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.