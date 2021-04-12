UrduPoint.com
DC Inaugurates Ramazan Sasta Bazaar In Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 06:33 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Habibullah Arif on Monday inaugurated the Ramazan Sasta bazaar at Jawadi Chowk near Parhoti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan, Habibullah Arif on Monday inaugurated the Ramazan Sasta bazaar at Jawadi Chowk near Parhoti.

Member Provincial Assembly for Minority Affairs Ravi Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Saman Abbas, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Yar Khan, Suhrash Nigar and Tanveer Shehzad along with President Mardan Chamber of Commerce, Zahir Shah and notables of the area were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said Ramazan Sasta bazaar was setup in the light of special instructions issued by the provincial government to ensure the supply of food items to the citizens at subsidized in collaboration with TMA Mardan.

He inspected various stalls set up in the bazaar and reviewed the prices of various commodities.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration was taking all possible steps to provide maximum relief to the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan and utilizing available resources to provide inexpensive food items.

He said that hoarding and black marketing would not be tolerated and warned that stern action would be taken against shopkeepers involved in such practices.

He appealed the business community to support efforts of the administration to control price hike of food items.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that traders at Ramzan Sasta Bazaar would purchase vegetables and fruits directly from the market without any commission and role of middlemen.

However, the sale of vegetables and fruits at official rates would be monitored by the district administration,adding TMA would provide all facilities to the traders. He further said that the administration would also arrange Iftar for shopkeepers at Sasta bazaars.

