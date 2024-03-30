DC inspects exam centres

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain paid a surprise visit to examination centres.

During a visit to the Class 9 centre of board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Gujranwala, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the discipline and expressed satisfaction over the overall situation.

He also participated in the prize distribution ceremony of Government Girls Higher Secondary school Dharowal Sialkot and met prominent position holders.

Addressing to the participants, the DC said that students should focus all their attention on acquiring knowledge because without higher and quality education, success in practical life is not possible.

He said that students should get skill by using the internet properly. He instructed the students to value time and make punctuality their habit.