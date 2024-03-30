Open Menu

DC Inspects Exam Centres

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM

DC inspects exam centres

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain paid a surprise visit to examination centres.

During a visit to the Class 9 centre of board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Gujranwala, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the discipline and expressed satisfaction over the overall situation.

He also participated in the prize distribution ceremony of Government Girls Higher Secondary school Dharowal Sialkot and met prominent position holders.

Addressing to the participants, the DC said that students should focus all their attention on acquiring knowledge because without higher and quality education, success in practical life is not possible.

He said that students should get skill by using the internet properly. He instructed the students to value time and make punctuality their habit.

Related Topics

Internet Education Visit Gujranwala Sialkot BISE All Government

Recent Stories

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s atten ..

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif

10 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

26 minutes ago
 Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaulla ..

Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar

1 hour ago
 Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pa ..

Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy

2 hours ago
 1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from ..

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil

3 hours ago
 PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

4 hours ago
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

4 hours ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

16 hours ago
 Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakis ..

Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan