DC Inspects Exam Centres
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain paid a surprise visit to examination centres.
During a visit to the Class 9 centre of board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Gujranwala, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the discipline and expressed satisfaction over the overall situation.
He also participated in the prize distribution ceremony of Government Girls Higher Secondary school Dharowal Sialkot and met prominent position holders.
Addressing to the participants, the DC said that students should focus all their attention on acquiring knowledge because without higher and quality education, success in practical life is not possible.
He said that students should get skill by using the internet properly. He instructed the students to value time and make punctuality their habit.
Recent Stories
FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif
Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card
Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar
Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'SWO working to educate youths, transgenders'5 minutes ago
-
BOGs meeting of Sargodha Education Board held5 minutes ago
-
Three power pilferers booked5 minutes ago
-
FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif10 minutes ago
-
SCCI VP condemns terror attack on Chinese nationals15 minutes ago
-
Timings of two BRT Peshawar routes extended to facilitate people15 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 4.8m fine imposed on shopkeepers over illegal profiteering, hoarding15 minutes ago
-
Five criminals held15 minutes ago
-
Economic recovery govt's top priority: Tarar25 minutes ago
-
CM stresses collective efforts for environmental sustainability25 minutes ago
-
48 arrested, 71 cases registered over profiteering25 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card26 minutes ago