DC Inspects Govt College Kohat For Election Activities
Published April 20, 2024
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir visited the election material distribution point established at Post Graduate College Kohat on Saturday.
According to the DC Office, during the visit, Wazir reviewed the distribution of election materials and issued necessary instructions to all concerned officers.
He emphasized the importance of adhering to the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan and ensuring the timely delivery of election materials to designated polling stations.
"We are committed to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections in Kohat," Wazir said adding, "Our teams are working diligently to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place for a smooth and successful polling process."
The delegation which included the returning officer, district administration officers and Kohat Police visited the Post Graduate College Kohat.
