DC inspects under construction District Secretariat

KOHISTAN LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) ::Kohistan Lower Deputy Commissioner Khalid Khan Wednesday visited the under construction District Secretariat here at Link Road KKH-2 Sari Pattan and food warehouse.

He went to all sections of the under construction sites and reviewed the ongoing construction work.

He directed the departments concerned and the contractor to complete the construction projects as soon as possible.