UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Inspects Under Construction District Secretariat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

DC inspects under construction District Secretariat

KOHISTAN LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) ::Kohistan Lower Deputy Commissioner Khalid Khan Wednesday visited the under construction District Secretariat here at Link Road KKH-2 Sari Pattan and food warehouse.

He went to all sections of the under construction sites and reviewed the ongoing construction work.

He directed the departments concerned and the contractor to complete the construction projects as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Road Sari Kohistan All

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan nominated for World Travel Awards as ..

2 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Exe ..

32 minutes ago

GCC Technical Committee for Chemical and Textile P ..

32 minutes ago

NUST ranked #41 in Top 50 under 50 QS University R ..

42 minutes ago

DC Dera takes steps to stop outbreak of coronaviru ..

25 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.