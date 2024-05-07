World Asthma Day Observed:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) World Asthma Day was observed in Sargodha district here on Tuesday.
On the occasion, Specialist of asthma, chest, TB, and AIDS, Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich conducted free check-ups for asthma patients, while lung tests for asthma patients were also done free of charge, and free medication was provided to the patients.
Regarding this, Dr. Sikandar Hayat Warraich said that due to the ongoing wheat harvesting season, the air quality index had exceeded 170, which was causing difficulties for allergy and asthma patients.
It is very important to educate the patients about the disease and various awareness lectures were also arranged for the citizens in this regard, he added.
