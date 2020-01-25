DC instructed all contractors to complete developmental project in time

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Astore Azimullah Khan had instructed all the contractors of different developmental projects to complete their work in time.

While talking with APP, he said that there are many projects which are currently running in Districts Astore.

He added that there are many schemes of health education and power department which are under progress and I had strictly instructed the respective contractors of such schemes to complete their work in time.