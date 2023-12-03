Open Menu

DC Islamabad Leads Charge, 10 Alms Seekers Netted

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2023 | 04:50 PM

DC Islamabad leads charge, 10 alms seekers netted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) In a decisive move to curb the issue of professional begging in Islamabad, the teams of Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates on Sunday launched a comprehensive crackdown sweeping the streets of the capital city.

Under the watchful eye of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Awaid Irshad Bhatti swooped into the Karachi Company area, apprehending ten professional beggars, ICT spokesman Dr AbdullahTabasum said that these individuals were promptly taken into custody and transferred to the police station for further processing.

Meanwhile, minor children found among the beggars were sent to the Edhi Center for proper care and attention.

He said that the ongoing operation, spearheaded by Assistant Commissioners, is a testament to the Islamabad administration's commitment to eradicating the menace of professional begging and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

With daily sweeps and a relentless pursuit of those exploiting the city's generosity, Islamabad is determined to transform its streets into a haven free from the burden of professional begging, the spokesman concluded.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Station Company Sunday From Irshad Bhatti

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

17 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

17 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

17 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

17 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

17 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

18 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

18 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

18 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

18 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan