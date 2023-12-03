DC Islamabad leads charge, 10 alms seekers netted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) In a decisive move to curb the issue of professional begging in Islamabad, the teams of Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates on Sunday launched a comprehensive crackdown sweeping the streets of the capital city.

Under the watchful eye of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioner Industrial Area Awaid Irshad Bhatti swooped into the Karachi Company area, apprehending ten professional beggars, ICT spokesman Dr AbdullahTabasum said that these individuals were promptly taken into custody and transferred to the police station for further processing.

Meanwhile, minor children found among the beggars were sent to the Edhi Center for proper care and attention.

He said that the ongoing operation, spearheaded by Assistant Commissioners, is a testament to the Islamabad administration's commitment to eradicating the menace of professional begging and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

With daily sweeps and a relentless pursuit of those exploiting the city's generosity, Islamabad is determined to transform its streets into a haven free from the burden of professional begging, the spokesman concluded.