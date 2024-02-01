Open Menu

DC Jhang Visits City To Assess The Progress Of Beautifying Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 08:18 PM

DC Jhang visits city to assess the progress of beautifying initiatives

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Thursday toured the city's various areas with concerned personnel to assess the progress of beautifying initiatives

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Thursday toured the city's various areas with concerned personnel to assess the progress of beautifying initiatives.

During the tour, he closely checked the beautification efforts at Circuit House, UBL Chowk, Nadra Chowk, Khatm-e-Nabuwat Chowk, Ayub Chowk, Aliabad Chowk, and Jhang City.

He kept an eye on the job being done at various chowks and gave instructions to finish it on time as well. Similarly, he also observed the installation of durable tiles in Jhang City and the construction of the Bethak traditional sitting area.

The Deputy Commissioner on this occasion, stated that every effort would be made to improve the city's aesthetics, and that soon it will have a fresh, appealing appearance.

APP/dba/378

Related Topics

Job Jhang Progress United Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Caretaker provincial minister visits Haripur Jail

Caretaker provincial minister visits Haripur Jail

19 minutes ago
 University of Sindh Jamshoro to remain closed on F ..

University of Sindh Jamshoro to remain closed on Feb 5

19 minutes ago
 Robber gang busted, four held

Robber gang busted, four held

18 minutes ago
 CPI inflation recorded at 28.3% in January

CPI inflation recorded at 28.3% in January

18 minutes ago
 Secretary Sports, DC Mastung visits SNGBRMH, revie ..

Secretary Sports, DC Mastung visits SNGBRMH, review facilities

18 minutes ago
 Donors & Development Partners Coordination Mechani ..

Donors & Development Partners Coordination Mechanism within KP Health Dept launc ..

18 minutes ago
Probationary officers briefed on Radio Pakistan’ ..

Probationary officers briefed on Radio Pakistan’s functions

18 minutes ago
 FCCI demands remedial measures for export sector

FCCI demands remedial measures for export sector

42 minutes ago
 KP achieves industrial development milestone with ..

KP achieves industrial development milestone with Chitral Economic Zone inaugura ..

41 minutes ago
 Election 2024 fever grips KP as advertisement busi ..

Election 2024 fever grips KP as advertisement business shines

41 minutes ago
 Upcoming Indian elections raise concerns as BJP ey ..

Upcoming Indian elections raise concerns as BJP eyes third term: Experts

41 minutes ago
 Deputy Chief Engineer SNGPL promoted in next grade

Deputy Chief Engineer SNGPL promoted in next grade

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan