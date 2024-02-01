DC Jhang visits city to assess the progress of beautifying initiatives

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Thursday toured the city's various areas with concerned personnel to assess the progress of beautifying initiatives

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Thursday toured the city's various areas with concerned personnel to assess the progress of beautifying initiatives.

During the tour, he closely checked the beautification efforts at Circuit House, UBL Chowk, Nadra Chowk, Khatm-e-Nabuwat Chowk, Ayub Chowk, Aliabad Chowk, and Jhang City.

He kept an eye on the job being done at various chowks and gave instructions to finish it on time as well. Similarly, he also observed the installation of durable tiles in Jhang City and the construction of the Bethak traditional sitting area.

The Deputy Commissioner on this occasion, stated that every effort would be made to improve the city's aesthetics, and that soon it will have a fresh, appealing appearance.

