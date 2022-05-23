UrduPoint.com

DC Kachi Asks Parents To Vaccinate Their Children Against Polio Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 03:10 PM

DC Kachi asks parents to vaccinate their children against polio virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kachi Shafqat Anwar Shahwani on Monday called upon the parents to vaccinate their children below the age of five years against the polio virus.

He said this during the inauguration of the polio drive at District Hospital Dhadar Kachi. DHO Kachi, Dr Liaqat Ali Rind and other health officials were also present on the occasion.

The DC Kachi said that anti polio campaign has been launched in the district. Religious scholars, parents, teachers, media and members of social society should play their role in eradication of the crippling polio virus. "Teams have been established to administer polio drops to the children below the age five," he said and hoped that with the cooperation of all stakeholders children will be saved from this virus.

Related Topics

Polio Media All From

Recent Stories

PM strongly condemns Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik's ..

PM strongly condemns Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik's conviction in fake case

13 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Russia Not Source of Global Hunger Th ..

Kremlin Says Russia Not Source of Global Hunger Threat, It Is All Due to Sanctio ..

13 minutes ago
 8 die, several hurt as bus falls into ditch near M ..

8 die, several hurt as bus falls into ditch near Murree

13 minutes ago
 Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Tal ..

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Talks on Exchange of Azovstal Pri ..

13 minutes ago
 China announces scholarships for senior water cons ..

China announces scholarships for senior water conservancy professionals

13 minutes ago
 Liton, Mushfiqur hit fifties to inspire Bangladesh ..

Liton, Mushfiqur hit fifties to inspire Bangladesh recovery

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.