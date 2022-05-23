DC Kachi asks parents to vaccinate their children against polio virus

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kachi Shafqat Anwar Shahwani on Monday called upon the parents to vaccinate their children below the age of five years against the polio virus.

He said this during the inauguration of the polio drive at District Hospital Dhadar Kachi. DHO Kachi, Dr Liaqat Ali Rind and other health officials were also present on the occasion.

The DC Kachi said that anti polio campaign has been launched in the district. Religious scholars, parents, teachers, media and members of social society should play their role in eradication of the crippling polio virus. "Teams have been established to administer polio drops to the children below the age five," he said and hoped that with the cooperation of all stakeholders children will be saved from this virus.