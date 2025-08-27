DC Kalat urges students to pay special attention to education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kalat Captain Retd. Jameel Ahmed Baloch on Wednesday urged students to pay special attention to their education and work hard because they are the architects of our future.

He expressed these views while talking to the students on the occasion of his visit to the Government Postgraduate College.

The DC said that students should use computers and the internet positively and spend their talents for the development of the country and nation.

He said that students should continue their educational journey according to the modern era, prepare fully for competitive exams and become capable of serving the people of their area by holding big positions.

On this occasion, Principal of the College Professor Shakeel Baloch, took the Deputy Commissioner to visit the classrooms, library, computer lab, science lab and other departments and was briefed about the ongoing courses.

The Principal also informed the DC about the problems being faced by the college.

The Deputy Commissioner also checked the attendance of teachers and other staff, met the students in the classrooms, asked questions about the courses and found out their problems and assured the Principal that the college for resolving their issues for interest of quality education.