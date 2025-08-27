DC Kalat Urges Students To Pay Special Attention To Education
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 11:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kalat Captain Retd. Jameel Ahmed Baloch on Wednesday urged students to pay special attention to their education and work hard because they are the architects of our future.
He expressed these views while talking to the students on the occasion of his visit to the Government Postgraduate College.
The DC said that students should use computers and the internet positively and spend their talents for the development of the country and nation.
He said that students should continue their educational journey according to the modern era, prepare fully for competitive exams and become capable of serving the people of their area by holding big positions.
On this occasion, Principal of the College Professor Shakeel Baloch, took the Deputy Commissioner to visit the classrooms, library, computer lab, science lab and other departments and was briefed about the ongoing courses.
The Principal also informed the DC about the problems being faced by the college.
The Deputy Commissioner also checked the attendance of teachers and other staff, met the students in the classrooms, asked questions about the courses and found out their problems and assured the Principal that the college for resolving their issues for interest of quality education.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kalat urges students to pay special attention to education4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan unveils 'Women’s Economic Empowerment Endowment Fund'25 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam orders acceleration of rescue, relief operations in flood-hit areas25 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori terms abrupt release of heavy flood flows to Pakistan as Indian water terrorism25 minutes ago
-
All institutions on alert for flood rescue and relief efforts: Musadik Malik25 minutes ago
-
Govt’s dialogue offer reflects democratic spirit: Rana Sanaullah25 minutes ago
-
Govt intensifies flood relief, rehabilitation: Khawaja Asif35 minutes ago
-
Information Secretary, PIO grieved over demise of Aamir Mahmood35 minutes ago
-
Senator Qadir congratulates Muslim Ummah on occasion of Rabi-ul-Awwal35 minutes ago
-
Entire Ummah responsible to spread Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) message world over: Yousaf44 minutes ago
-
PIA's full-scale emergency exercise aims to tackle any kind of disaster: Governor44 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi highlights role of young artists in preserving cultural heritage at PNCA exhibition44 minutes ago