DC Khairpur Reviews Arrangements For Anti-polio Drive

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:49 PM

A meeting of all the related departments, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio drive in the district

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting of all the related departments, chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio drive in the district.

The meeting was attended by police officials, representatives of PPHI, WHO, educational institutions and officials of allied departments of the administration.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner said that coordinated efforts are underway to eradicate the menace of polio once and for all.

He said all the related departments are participating in the anti-polio drive and using all available resources to make the campaign more effective and successful.

He urged polio teams to work with more commitment and dedication to achieve the 100 per cent results as achieved in the previous anti-polio drives.

Focal person gave a detailed briefing about the arrangements for the anti-polio drive. It was informed that comprehensive arrangements have been made in Mirwa, Faiaz Gunj, Kot Diji, Kingri and other towns and rural areas for administering anti-polio drops to the children.

The administration has also ensured participation of the citizens belonging to all walks of life.

The administration has urged the parents and citizens to get their children vaccinated against polio and rootout the crippling disease for ever.

The meeting also discussed security arrangements for the polio teams.

