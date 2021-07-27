UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Kharan Reviews Processes Of Vaccination Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 07:41 PM

DC Kharan reviews processes of vaccination against coronavirus

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kharan Abdul Salam Achakzai on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review processes of vaccination against coronavirus.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kharan Abdul Salam Achakzai on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review processes of vaccination against coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Anwar Siah Pad, Deputy DHO Dr. Javed Hassan, MS. Dr. Mehboob Ali, CEO Sardar Norouz Khan Muskanzai, Administrative Officer PPHI Noor Ahmad Kabdani and M&E Officer Muhammad Asif.

During meeting, Deputy Commissioner Kharan was given a detailed briefing on the process of COVID-19 vaccination in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Kharan said that a list of government employees who have not yet been vaccinated would be compiled and legal action could be taken against them.

He said the fourth wave of COVID-19 has affected neighboring districts, especially Makran division saying that mobile team would be sent to urban and rural by conducting awareness campaigns for social distance, masks and vaccination of people in Kharan in order to prevent the deadly virus in the area.

He said people will be vaccinated at their doorsteps.

The DC also urged all political, social, religious and civil society of Kharan district that they should play a special role in creating awareness among the people to get anti-corona vaccination and keep distance so that COVID-19 could be prevented for interest of public health.

Related Topics

Mobile Civil Society Kharan All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TRENDS Summit for Dialogue between Think Tanks and ..

12 minutes ago

Vietnam reports 7,913 new COVID-19 cases, 114,260 ..

25 seconds ago

Tokyo confirms 2,848 daily COVID-19 cases, highest ..

26 seconds ago

Chinese procuratorates handle 79,075 public intere ..

28 seconds ago

1.5 mln trees to be planted in RY Khan

32 seconds ago

Clean and Green Pakistan campaign under way in dis ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.