DC Kharan reviews processes of vaccination against coronavirus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kharan Abdul Salam Achakzai on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review processes of vaccination against coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Muhammad Anwar Siah Pad, Deputy DHO Dr. Javed Hassan, MS. Dr. Mehboob Ali, CEO Sardar Norouz Khan Muskanzai, Administrative Officer PPHI Noor Ahmad Kabdani and M&E Officer Muhammad Asif.

During meeting, Deputy Commissioner Kharan was given a detailed briefing on the process of COVID-19 vaccination in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Kharan said that a list of government employees who have not yet been vaccinated would be compiled and legal action could be taken against them.

He said the fourth wave of COVID-19 has affected neighboring districts, especially Makran division saying that mobile team would be sent to urban and rural by conducting awareness campaigns for social distance, masks and vaccination of people in Kharan in order to prevent the deadly virus in the area.

He said people will be vaccinated at their doorsteps.

The DC also urged all political, social, religious and civil society of Kharan district that they should play a special role in creating awareness among the people to get anti-corona vaccination and keep distance so that COVID-19 could be prevented for interest of public health.