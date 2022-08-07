DC Larkana called-out Civil Defence Razakars

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Larkana also the District controller of Civil Defence Larkana, on Sunday called out all ranks of Civil Defence Razakars, volunteers, warden services organizations Larkana for performing Muharram-ul-Harram duty from 9th to 11th Muharram-ul-Harram.

No Razakars/ Volunteers shall himself absent from duty without the prior permission of the District Officer Civil Defence Larkana or any authority/ authorized by the DC Larkana.

He further will be able to perform the duty and the DO Civil Defence also signed the special supervision duties for camp duty and field operation duty in said that the special duty letters will be given to the Razakars without special letters signed by the DO Civil Defence Larkana no Razakars this regard, he added.