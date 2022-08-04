UrduPoint.com

DC Larkana Directs Police To Ensure Effective Security During Moharram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio has directed police that effective security measures be put in place on routes of mourning processions, Majalis, around residences of ulemas and scholars of all schools of thought

He issued these directives while talking to Ulemas of various sects, who called on him at DC office here on Thursday.

The ulemas expressed satisfaction over the security plan and on the security measures being taken by police.

They assured the DC Larkana of all out cooperation in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner called for strict implementation of the Loud Speaker Act with the help of the volunteers of district and town level peace committees.

A comprehensive and coordinated security plan has been made for the holy month of Moharram, under which additional force would be deployed on routes of mourning processions and venues of Majalis.

The police officials and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

