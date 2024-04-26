Open Menu

DC Larkana Visits Procurement Center, RO Plant Of Neoudero

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 10:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa visited the warehouse procurement wheat center in Naedero and reviewed the quality and quantity of wheat purchase

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa visited the warehouse procurement wheat center in Naedero and reviewed the quality and quantity of wheat purchase.

On this occasion, the food Department deputy controller Shahbaz Memon briefed the Deputy Commissioner of Larkana, about the purchase of wheat and said we have Bardana in our center. The presence of the in-charge should be ensured and all the problems of the people should be solved immediately.

Beside this he visited Shaheed Rani RO plant of Neoudero and inspect it.

He gave a briefing Public Health Engineering Department about the RO plant to Larkana.

On which the Deputy Commissioner instructed him to activate the RO plant and provide facilities to the people. With the activation of the RO plant, clean drinking water can be provided to the citizens.

e directed that the RO plant should be completely cleaned and repaired so that the public can benefit from it.

