DC Lasbela urges workers to play role for success of polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DC Lasbela Iftikhar Bugti on Monday said that all those responsible for taking part in Polio Campaign should consider it a national duty and ensure to deliver good performance in this regard

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :DC Lasbela Iftikhar Bugti on Monday said that all those responsible for taking part in Polio Campaign should consider it a national duty and ensure to deliver good performance in this regard.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of the special polio campaign at District Headquarters Hospital Uthal here.

The Deputy Commissioner informed that about 116,250 children under the age of five year would be administered polio drops.

He said practical measures would be taken to achieve target of polio campaign in the area so that children could be saved from diseases of polio in the area.

DHO Dr.

Qamar-ul-Haq Ronja told DC in a briefing that the plan was being implemented with the help of administration saying Polio vaccine facility has been made available at a special transit point on Coastal Highway in collaboration with Pakistan Coast Guard.

He said that special arrangements have been made for the security of polio teams ensuring implementation, the DHO said in a briefing that 345 mobile polio teams in 35 union councils of eight tehsils of the district would be deployed in the campaign to enable polio workers to perform their services in all areas.

He said that in Lasbela, 83 area in-charges have been posted and 38 fax centers have been set up.