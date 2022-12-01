UrduPoint.com

DC Listens To People's Problems At Public Service Court

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2022 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :A monthly revenue public service court was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office to solve the revenue-related problems.

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich listened to the problems of people and issued directives to resolve them.

Deputy Commissioner said that the purpose of this Punjab government's initiative was to solve revenue-related problems.

He said that the Revenue Public Service Courts are being conducted on the first two working days of every month.

The Revenue Public Service Court is responsible to resolve issues related to the accuracy of records, death, registry, domicile, and other revenue-related issues. It should be noted that revenue public service courts were held in all the tehsils of the district.

Assistant Commissioners of the respective tehsils listened to revenue-related problems of the people and issued orders to solve them.

