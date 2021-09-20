UrduPoint.com

DC Malakand Lunches Whatsapp Complaint Service

DC Malakand lunches Whatsapp complaint service

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Altaf Ahmed Shiekh Monday said the district administration has taken practical steps for the provision of all basic amenities of life to people at their doorstep.

In a press release issued here, he said that people can lodge their complaints against any government department along with evidence in shape of video, audio, or documented format on Whatsapp number 0315-0933366.

He urged people residing in far-flung areas to just sharing their grievances on the given number and assured that all the problems confronted by the people of Malakand would be resolved on priority.

More Stories From Pakistan

