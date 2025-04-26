DC Orders Quality Healthcare At Kabirwala
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 02:50 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Salma Suleman conducted a detailed inspection of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kabirwala on Saturday to review medical facilities, availability of medicines, patient care, and overall cleanliness standards here.
During the visit, she inspected various hospital wards, assessed treatment services, and visited the hospital pharmacy to review the stock of medicines. Dr Salma ordered that patients must be provided medicines from hospital and stressed that prescriptions for outside pharmacies should be avoided. She also interacted with women and other patients to inquire about the quality of healthcare being provided.
