DC Orders SNGPL To Complete Restoration Of Roads In Their Jurisdiction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Monday ordered SNGPL to complete restoration of roads in their jurisdiction

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Monday ordered SNGPL to complete restoration of roads in their jurisdiction.

A meeting of the relevant departments held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat, to solve the problems faced by the digging of roads for the provision of Sui gas as well as other services including telephone, internet, and electricity services to the citizens.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) officials briefed the meeting that out of the 14-kilometers length, nine kms of roads have been completed while work on the remaining five kms was in progress.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed SNGPL to complete the rehabilitation work within three weeks and issued instructions to Assistant Commissioner Headquarters to monitor all the work.

In addition, he directed all the departments to restore service delivery as well as ensure the maintenance of the roads so that the citizens do not face any difficulties.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Saqlain Saleem, Chief Engineer Operations Inam Yousafzai, Superintendent Engineer Muhammad Shafqat, Superintendent SNGPL Adnan Aslam, Engineer Wasiq Safdar Assistant Manager, Sardar Sohail ATO ITMA, Wasim Hanif ABMP TCL, Zahid Amin SDOC&W and other officers attended the meeting.

