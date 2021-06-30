UrduPoint.com
DC Reviews Anti Dengue Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:04 PM

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik on Wednesday visited Miani Sahib graveyard to review anti dengue arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik on Wednesday visited Miani Sahib graveyard to review anti dengue arrangements.

According to spokesperson for district administration here, the DC checked attendance and performance of anti dengue squad deployed there.

On the occasion, Mudassar Riaz said that dengue larvae were found in this graveyard few days ago, adding that now the situation was better.

He said there were 24 suspected dengue patients in the provincial capital, adding that all assistant commissioners were directed to continue anti dengue activities in their respective areas.

He said that 2000 more workers had been deployed for the anti dengue campaign. Regarding giving powers to the officers, the DC said that teams could enter inside the houses with the permission of owners and check dengue larvae.

He said that if dengue larvae are found at commercial areas, the spot would be sealed and a case would also be registered. He said that the highest risk for dengue larvae was in UC-120 Iqbal Town.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz appealed to the public to cooperate with the dengue teams.

