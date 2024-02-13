Open Menu

DC Reviews Anti-dengue Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DC reviews anti-dengue measures

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue

and anti-polio chaired by Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza was held

here on Tuesday.

The activities regarding dengue surveillance and arrangements

for the anti-polio campaign to be started from February 26

were reviewed.

CEO Health Dr Naveed Haider, DHO Dr Muhammad Tariq, Entomologist Amanat Ali,

Dr Rahat Ali and others participated.

The deputy commissioner ordered dengue teams to supervise activities effectively and

conduct surveillance of houses, ponds, nurseries, graveyards, junk shops and

service stations.

He said an awareness campaign regarding anti-dengue measures should be

continued effectively.

CEO Health Dr Naveed Haider and DHO Dr Muhammad Tariq briefed the deputy commissioner

regarding steps to end dengue.

Related Topics

Dengue Rahat Ali Amanat Ali February From

Recent Stories

Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamab ..

Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad

17 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

1 hour ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

2 hours ago
 PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents ..

PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ ca ..

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

3 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

3 hours ago
 

 

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

7 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

20 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan