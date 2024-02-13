DC reviews anti-dengue measures

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue

and anti-polio chaired by Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza was held

here on Tuesday.

The activities regarding dengue surveillance and arrangements

for the anti-polio campaign to be started from February 26

were reviewed.

CEO Health Dr Naveed Haider, DHO Dr Muhammad Tariq, Entomologist Amanat Ali,

Dr Rahat Ali and others participated.

The deputy commissioner ordered dengue teams to supervise activities effectively and

conduct surveillance of houses, ponds, nurseries, graveyards, junk shops and

service stations.

He said an awareness campaign regarding anti-dengue measures should be

continued effectively.

CEO Health Dr Naveed Haider and DHO Dr Muhammad Tariq briefed the deputy commissioner

regarding steps to end dengue.