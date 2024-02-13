DC Reviews Anti-dengue Measures
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for anti-dengue
and anti-polio chaired by Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza was held
here on Tuesday.
The activities regarding dengue surveillance and arrangements
for the anti-polio campaign to be started from February 26
were reviewed.
CEO Health Dr Naveed Haider, DHO Dr Muhammad Tariq, Entomologist Amanat Ali,
Dr Rahat Ali and others participated.
The deputy commissioner ordered dengue teams to supervise activities effectively and
conduct surveillance of houses, ponds, nurseries, graveyards, junk shops and
service stations.
He said an awareness campaign regarding anti-dengue measures should be
continued effectively.
CEO Health Dr Naveed Haider and DHO Dr Muhammad Tariq briefed the deputy commissioner
regarding steps to end dengue.
