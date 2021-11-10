UrduPoint.com

DC Reviews Preparations For Upcoming Measles, Rubella Vaccination Drive

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:09 PM

DC reviews preparations for upcoming measles, Rubella vaccination drive

Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hussain Wednesday reviewed preparations for upcoming measles and Rubella vaccination drive to be carried out from November 15 to November 27

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hussain Wednesday reviewed preparations for upcoming measles and Rubella vaccination drive to be carried out from November 15 to November 27.

He directed the health teams to complete all their preparations and assured foolproof security for the vaccination teams.

He urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the two diseases.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer and representatives of line departments. Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan also presided over a meeting and reviewed arrangements for the vaccination drive.

Related Topics

South Waziristan November All From

Recent Stories

T20 World 2021: Kiwis decide to field against Engl ..

T20 World 2021: Kiwis decide to field against England in the first semi-final

9 minutes ago
 Germany Ready to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Migra ..

Germany Ready to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Migrants at Belarusian-Polish Borde ..

1 minute ago
 Mini marathon race on November 12 in Haripur

Mini marathon race on November 12 in Haripur

1 minute ago
 Five terrorists named in APS tragedy executed

Five terrorists named in APS tragedy executed

1 minute ago
 Jenkins to skipper Wales against Fiji, Tshiunza on ..

Jenkins to skipper Wales against Fiji, Tshiunza on bench

4 minutes ago
 ISS to Adjust Orbit Altitude in Debris Evasion Man ..

ISS to Adjust Orbit Altitude in Debris Evasion Manoeuvre on Wednesday - Roscosmo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.