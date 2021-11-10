DC reviews preparations for upcoming measles, Rubella vaccination drive

Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hussain Wednesday reviewed preparations for upcoming measles and Rubella vaccination drive to be carried out from November 15 to November 27

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hussain Wednesday reviewed preparations for upcoming measles and Rubella vaccination drive to be carried out from November 15 to November 27.

He directed the health teams to complete all their preparations and assured foolproof security for the vaccination teams.

He urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the two diseases.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer and representatives of line departments. Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan also presided over a meeting and reviewed arrangements for the vaccination drive.