DC Reviews Steps Taken For Selling Of Sugar, Flour At Fixed Prices

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 06:01 PM

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Friday chaired a meeting held to review the steps taken to ensure the sale of sugar and flour at fixed prices

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Friday chaired a meeting held to review the steps taken to ensure the sale of sugar and flour at fixed prices.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazi Kachchi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, Assistant Commissioners from across the district, Deputy Director Industries Muhammad Zubair Abbasi and System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan.

The deputy commissioner said the sale of sugar at fixed price should be ensured by the authorities concerned.

In case of violation, legal action should be taken against the culprit.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazi Kachchi said that imported sugar was being sold at Rs 90 per kg in the general market and Rs 88 per kg at Sahulat Bazaars. He said that sugar was present in adequate quantity in the market.

He said that a 20 kg bag of flour was being sold at Rs 1100 and 10 kg bag of flour at Rs 550 in the district and flour was available in the market and being sold at fixed rates.

