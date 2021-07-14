UrduPoint.com
DC South Inspects De-watering Arrangements

Wed 14th July 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) district South Irshad Ali Sodhar Wednesday inspected various areas of District South to review the ongoing cleaning of storm water drains and arrangements made for sweeping rain watering.

The DC South visited Aiwan-e-Sadr Road, Shaheen Complex, I.I.Chandragar Road, Hasrat Mohani Road Nullah , Stock Exchange Nullah, Khada Market Mari Pur Road, Zeropoint Lyari, Soldier Bazar Nullah opposite Police Headquarters, Saddar Electronics Market Nullah, Regal Chowk to Akbar Market Nullah , Glass Tower Nullah, Frere Road Lilly Bridge Nullah, Two and Three Swords Clifton, Shahra-e-Attar, Shahra-e-Saadi and Bilawal Chowrangi.

Sodhar said that all available resources were being utilized to provide relief to the people. Sewage and rain water have to pump-out of the South district to the sea because the District was seven feet bellow to the sea level, while various drains from other districts also join the drains in district South.

Therefore, the K-electric should ensure smooth and uninterrupted power supply and exemption from load shedding to the pumping stations, he added.

He directed the Solid Waste Management board to ensure the cleaning of garbage bins and the cleaning of garbage on the roads so that the waste water to not enter the drains and cause choking in storm drains and manholes.

Irshad Ali Sodhar said that clearing of all choking points, cleaning of catch pits, replacement of broken slabs and de-slitting work should be completed as soon as possible and if the walls around storm drains are broken, it should be repaired immediately and where there were any encroachments, they should be removed immediately.

During Rain Emergency, all departments concerned should ensure 100 percent attendance of their staff in the field and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard. In addition, the staff of Sanitation Department, Parks, Building and Roads and Mechanical and Electrical Department should ensure presence in the field with necessary equipments.

All stakeholders would keep a constant watch on the situation. Arrangements have also been made for trucks and other vehicles to move the de-watering pumps from one place to another in case of emergency.

