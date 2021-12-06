DC starts inspection of development projects

UrduPoint.com

:Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan here on Monday started inspection of development projects to evaluate material quality

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan here on Monday started inspection of development projects to evaluate material quality.

During his visit of different areas of the city along with Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Saleem Labor, the DC said that transparency and use of best quality material being ensured in all development projects . He said that concerned departments have been given special task to complete all ongoing development projects before the end of current fiscal year.

He directed administration of water and sanitation agency (WASA) restore traffic on roads after completion of development schemes. He said that special focus was being paid on the development schemes suggested by the parliamentarians for public facilitation. He said that he would personally visit all Constituencies of the department for the purpose of projects' inspection.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Saleem said that parliamentarians were satisfied on the pace of work and quality of material at the development projects.

