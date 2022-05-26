DC stresses need to pay full attention towards quality education in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Thursday presided over a meeting with officers of the education department Sukkur at his office

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Thursday presided over a meeting with officers of the education department Sukkur at his office.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed the need to pay full attention towards quality education in the region. He said that the tactics of impersonation, copy culture, leakage of papers, use of mobile cells, photo copies and other acts would be curbed strictly.

He said"There is lack of quality education in remote areas of the district and teachers, parents, students and the society should jointly make efforts for standard of education.

"DC Sukkur further said"Children are asset of any nation and intelligent students are bright future of the country."He said"If one mother was literate, she could teach the generations that is why they had to enhance the literacy among the girls. This is big challenge for us whom no one can not handle but there is need of all stakeholders' assistance to materialize it."