UrduPoint.com

DC Stresses Need To Pay Full Attention Towards Quality Education In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 07:52 PM

DC stresses need to pay full attention towards quality education in Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Thursday presided over a meeting with officers of the education department Sukkur at his office

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Thursday presided over a meeting with officers of the education department Sukkur at his office.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed the need to pay full attention towards quality education in the region. He said that the tactics of impersonation, copy culture, leakage of papers, use of mobile cells, photo copies and other acts would be curbed strictly.

He said"There is lack of quality education in remote areas of the district and teachers, parents, students and the society should jointly make efforts for standard of education.

"DC Sukkur further said"Children are asset of any nation and intelligent students are bright future of the country."He said"If one mother was literate, she could teach the generations that is why they had to enhance the literacy among the girls. This is big challenge for us whom no one can not handle but there is need of all stakeholders' assistance to materialize it."

Related Topics

Education Mobile Sukkur All

Recent Stories

VCs show serious concerns over drastic budget cut ..

VCs show serious concerns over drastic budget cut for higher education sector

45 seconds ago
 Health dept taking steps to control cholera, diarr ..

Health dept taking steps to control cholera, diarrhoea: Kh Salman

48 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews security plan for LG election

Meeting reviews security plan for LG election

50 seconds ago
 Moldovan Court Places Former President Dodon Under ..

Moldovan Court Places Former President Dodon Under House Arrest for 30 Days

52 seconds ago
 LHCBA condemns sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin ..

LHCBA condemns sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik

18 minutes ago
 Gang of robbers busted; four held

Gang of robbers busted; four held

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.