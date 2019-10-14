DC Sukkur inaugurates fumigation drive

(@imziishan)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh inaugurated an anti-malaria fumigation campaign in the district on Monday.

The DC said appropriate measures would be taken to end malaria by carrying out fumigation in all union councils.

Addressing the ceremony, he said district administration was keen to provide a healthy environment to masses.

District health Officer( DHO) Dr Muneer Ahmed Mangrio said anti-malaria fumigation would continue for five days in which eight spray vehicles would be used.