DC Sukkur Stresses Effective Price Control Mechanism

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 01:12 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Wednesday said that District Administration has taken effective measures to control the prices of essential items

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Wednesday said that District Administration has taken effective measures to control the prices of essential items.

He was presiding over a meeting of the price control committee to review prices of essential items at his office here.

He said that overcharging of even a single penny will not be tolerated in the price of flour, pulses, vegetables, and other eatables.

He directed the officials that special attention be paid to maintaining a balance between supply and demand of essential items as well as stability of the prices and no effort be spared in the provision of high-quality food items to the masses at fixed rates.

He said that he will personally monitor the prices of essential commodities and their supply and demand on a daily basis.

He said that Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Mukhtiarkars should pay regular visits to the markets and concerned departments should perform their duties efficiently to show results.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the District Officer Agriculture to submit an effective plan for increasing the area of cultivation of pulses as well as safeguarding the production of farmers.

He said that farmers be facilitated in the direct sale of their produce in agri-markets.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed that a report be submitted in the next meeting regarding progress on the project of kitchen gardening and the results produced so far.

He said that the extension staff of the agriculture department should promote awareness about the cultivation of vegetables.

He also directed Director Labour and District Controller Food, Sukkur to ensure effective checking of weight and measures, adding that stern action will be taken against the elements involved in short measuring.

