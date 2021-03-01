UrduPoint.com
DC Swat Lauds Media's Role In Sports, Tourism, Culture Promotion

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:10 PM

DC Swat lauds media's role in sports, tourism, culture promotion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat Junaid Khan, who is also Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Tourism, Monday said media men had always played an important role in the development and promotion of sports, tourism and culture in the province.

He said today all our activities around the world were appreciated because of the media.

"We respect the services rendered by the sports, tourism and culture journalists and we express our gratitude to them for their positive image building role of Pakistan in the rest of the world," he said.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the KP Sports Writers Association delegation headed by President Ijaz Ahmad Khan with other members comprising former President Azmat Ullah Khan, Asim Sherez and Shahid Afridi.

Deputy Director Games Niamat Ullah Khan, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Shah Faisal, District Sports Officer Peshawar Tehseen Ullah, DSO Dir Upper Mukhtir Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the delegation, Deputy Commissioner Junaid Khan said on the directive of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, we were going to make Swat the capital city of tourism.

There were more possibilities and potential for tourism and steps had been taken to attract both the local and foreign tourists, he added.

He said a spring festival would be organized in Mingora soon to attract the foreign and local tourists.

He said things were going in the right direction after the epidemic in the tourism industry, so efforts were being made to introduce more ski slopes.The development would be done to promote ski sports in Pakistan, he added.

He welcomed the tourists and ensured full security during their visits to various tourist destinations.

He said along with tourism, sports events would continue to be organized and hoped that the people would take full advantage of those opportunities.

