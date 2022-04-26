UrduPoint.com

DC Takes Action Social Media Accounts Over Humiliation Of A Special Person

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 07:17 PM

DC takes action social media accounts over humiliation of a special person

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat who is also District Magistrate Tuesday took stern action against persons involved in exploitation and humiliation of a special person Bakht Rahman on social media platforms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swat who is also District Magistrate Tuesday took stern action against persons involved in exploitation and humiliation of a special person Bakht Rahman on social media platforms.

He ordered to send three accused of humiliation and defamation including Iftikhar, Saeedullah and Gul Saeed from Khawaja Khel Tehsil to Buner Jail for 30 days for creating public unrest and disturbing law and order in the district.

On the other hand, the district administration has imposed section 144 putting a ban on uploading materials related to Bakht Rahman on any social media accounts in the district.

In the order it has been said that there is a lot of concern and dislike in the public circles in this regard. The order stated that it is a legal offense to humiliate a person in any way and to cause him to behave in a way that is degrading for any reason.

The order issued by Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan said that the section 144 has been imposed for 60 days. The DC Swat has also ordered the removal of all materials related to Bakht Rahman on any social media accounts held by persons in the district. Violation of the order will be prosecuted under section 188 PPC, the order warned.

