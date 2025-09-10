DC Tando visits rain-affected areas, orders acceleration of drainage work, evacuation of dangerous buildings

Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Dharmoon Bhawani on Wednesday said that after the recent rains, the district administration was actively engaged in drainage operations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tando Muhammad Khan Dharmoon Bhawani on Wednesday said that after the recent rains, the district administration was actively engaged in drainage operations. He said that water had been completely drained from several parts of the city, while in some areas the drainage process was still underway at a rapid pace. The district staff was also actively working to remove stagnant water from rural and remote villages, he added.

According to a handout, the Deputy Commissioner further stated in his statement that wherever houses collapsed or were damaged during the rains, district administration teams immediately reached the affected locations and engaged in relief activities.

He personally visited various areas of the city, reviewed the drainage operation and issued strict instructions to relevant officers that all available resources should be utilized to provide maximum relief to citizens, and that no negligence in the drainage process would be tolerated.

He also clarified that in all schools and educational institutions across the district where buildings were declared dangerous due to the rains, children have been immediately relocated and the buildings are vacated in order to prevent any loss of life.