Governor inaugurates Girls’ hostels for 200 students in SBKWU

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Wednesday inaugurated Girls’ hostels for 200 students on the premises of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University (SBKWU), which is another milestone.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony, the governor said that Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University (SBKWU) is the only university in the province dedicated to higher education for women.

Principal Secretary to the Governor of Balochistan Kaleemullah Babar, Vice Chancellor of Women’s University Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq and Pro Vice Chancellor were also present on the occasion.

The governor said that within just one year, our strenuous efforts have made remarkable progress, overcome long-standing obstacles, faced challenges, now a great educational environment is developing and for the first time after years of crisis, there has been a commendable increase in student enrollment.

If our efforts and the same enthusiasm of the teachers continue, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University will soon be among the top ranking universities of Pakistan, he said.

Jaffar Khan Mandokhel said that along with the quality of education and educational environment, we are taking steps to further improve the security conditions of the university so that the students as well as their parents could be satisfied.

He said that due to our patronage and the good performance of the entire team of the Vice Chancellor, the environment inside the university has improved so much that now we could also bring our daughters to study here.

The governor made it clear that now we wanted to protect our achievements and further improve, your performance should also be visible, we would provide the equipment and chemicals required for all the science laboratories of the Women's University so that the students could benefit from them.

He said that just as we have addressed the issue of your salaries, we are also taking concrete steps to meet your other needs. Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandokhel also urged the philanthropists of the province to play their part for the development of the university and especially for the welfare of the deserving students.

He directed the Vice Chancellor to take steps to reduce unnecessary expenses.

He commended the implementation of the self-finance scheme at the Women's University.

Earlier, the Governor of Balochistan inspected all the science laboratories separately and a van was also handed over to the Women's University for the Korean Nutrition Project.