UrduPoint.com

DC Visit Fruit Market To Check Artificial Inflation In Ramzan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 10:30 AM

DC visit Fruit market to check artificial inflation in Ramzan

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Suleiman Khan Lodhi visited the fruit market on Thursday to control prices and eliminate artificial inflation.

According to official sources, the deputy commissioner also witnessed the auction process.

The DC said on the occasion that five Ramadan bazaars have been set up in the month of Ramadan to provide cheap essentials to the people.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi said that the Punjab government would provide relief of billions of rupees to the people during the holy month so that wheat flour, ghee, sugar, vegetables and meat would be available to the people at a lower price than the market.

He said that besides Abdul Hakim, Ramadan bazaars have been set up in four tehsils of Khanewal, Mian Channu, Kabirwala, and Jahanian to facilitate the people.

The DC also said that Iftar dinners are being held in all the four tehsils of the Khanewal district during Ramadan.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Salman Khan Price Khanewal Jahanian Kabirwala Market All Wheat Billion Ramadan Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th April 2022

1 hour ago
 Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launch ..

Roscosmos to Prioritize Military Satellites Launches - Director

10 hours ago
 Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharki ..

Kiev Preparing Provocation With Chlorine in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Min ..

10 hours ago
 Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Retur ..

Russia Expects Helsinki to Decide Swiftly on Return of Artworks - Foreign Minist ..

10 hours ago
 US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to ..

US Has Sent 100 Switchblade Tank-Killer Drones to Ukraine - Pentagon

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.