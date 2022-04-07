DC visit Fruit market to check artificial inflation in Ramzan

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Suleiman Khan Lodhi visited the fruit market on Thursday to control prices and eliminate artificial inflation.

According to official sources, the deputy commissioner also witnessed the auction process.

The DC said on the occasion that five Ramadan bazaars have been set up in the month of Ramadan to provide cheap essentials to the people.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan Lodhi said that the Punjab government would provide relief of billions of rupees to the people during the holy month so that wheat flour, ghee, sugar, vegetables and meat would be available to the people at a lower price than the market.

He said that besides Abdul Hakim, Ramadan bazaars have been set up in four tehsils of Khanewal, Mian Channu, Kabirwala, and Jahanian to facilitate the people.

The DC also said that Iftar dinners are being held in all the four tehsils of the Khanewal district during Ramadan.