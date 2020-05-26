UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Visits Child Protection Bureau, Dist Jail

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :-:Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir and District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz celebrated Eid with the innocent children at Child Protection and Welfare Bureau here.

They distributed Eid gifts and sweets among the children and pledged to make all out efforts for the welfare of children there.

Deputy Commissioner and DPO also visited Sialkot district jail.

They distributed Eid gifts and sweets among the jail inmates there.

They also inspected jail kitchen, jail hospital and different barracks of the male and female prisoners there.

