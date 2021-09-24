DC visits fruit,vegetable market to check prices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia visited Bahawalpur Fruit and Vegetable Market here this afternoon.

Secretary Market Committee Mehr Mulazam Hussain, Assistant Director Marketing Manza Sehrish and Market Committee staff were also present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner inspected various sections of the fruit and vegetable market.

He directed that vegetables and fruits should be sold at fixed prices. Legal action would be taken in case of any violation.

Talking to the visiting customers, he said that the auction process of vegetables and fruits should be monitored regularly so that the vegetables and fruits would be sold at fixed prices. He inspected the sanitation and cleanliness arrangements and directed them to make further improvements.