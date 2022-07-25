DC visits Gawalmandi area to monitor water level in Nullah Lai; reviews arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq here on Monday visited Gawalmandi area to monitor water level in Nullah Lai and also reviewed arrangements finalized to cope with possible flood.

Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Muhammad Tanveer was also present on the occasion.

The DC said that over 100mm rain was recorded in twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Monday.

Rawalpindi district administration issued alert at Gawalmandi as water level sensor data showed 15 feet in Nullah Leh at Gawalmandi at 2 pm while pre-alert was issued for Kattarian where water level was 15.5 feet.

According to a district administration spokesman, rainfall gauging stations on Monday recorded 30mm rainfall at Saidpur Village, 100mm at Golra, 71mm at PMD(H-8/2), 25mm at Shamsabad, and 28mm at Chaklala while average rainfall was recorded 68.74mm in basin of Nullah Leh.

Alert at Kattarian would be issued at 15.7 ft while evacuation would be started at Gawalmandi if water level reaches at 20 ft.

According to DC Rawalpindi, WASA teams were present in the field particularly in low-lying areas of the town.

The WASA authorities were instructed to clear streets and roads and remove stagnant rain water particularly from Rattaamral, Kattrian, Tipu Road, Dhoke Naju, Gawalmandi, Zia ul Haq Colony and other low-lying areas as soon as possible.

All the arrangements were also finalized to shift the people from low-lying areas to safe places in case, water level reached at 20 feet at both the places, he added.

He informed that all the departments concerned including PDMA, Rescue-1122 and Pak-Army were present in low-lying areas to cope any urban flooding situation.

The authorities of WASA had been directed to utilize all available resources and mobilize their teams to remove stagnant rainwater from low-lying areas.

The DC also urged the citizens not to stand on the banks of Nullah Leh and other nullahs of the town.

Various low-lying areas of Rawalpindi were submerged as heavy rain on Monday raised the water level in Nullah Leh.

Water also entered homes and shops in some localities including Mohalla Amambara, Jamia Masjid Road, Raja Bazar, Moti Bazar, Mochi Bazar, Naya Mohalla, Shah Chan Chargah, Arya Mohalla, Mohanpura, Akalgarh, Mohallah Workshopi and other areas.

Rainwater accumulated in low-lying areas, squares and intersections in Rawalpindi, also paralysed the drainage system in several areas of city and cantonment.

The teams of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) pumped out the accumulated water from the affected areas as WASA had deployed teams in different areas particularly in low-lying areas to clear rainwater.

Meanwhile, the emergency service, Rescue-1122 which is fully equipped to cope with the possible flood in Nullah Lai, has been put on high alert today to cope with emergencies.

Rescue-1122 spokesman informed that the rescuers deployed in low-lying areas particularly in Katarian, Gawalmandi, Sowan and other low-lying areas would remain on high alert round the clock to provide timely emergency response, medical treatment and transportation facilities to possible flood victims.

The Rescue-1122 has also requested people not to stand on the banks in low-lying areas along Nullah Lai during flood and follow instructions given by the flood control room.

