UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Panahgah Project Site At Nishtar Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 08:16 PM

DC visits Panahgah project site at Nishtar hospital

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Kareem Khan Friday visited the site of Rs 65 million Panahgah project at Nishtar hospital Multan and formally inaugurated the work here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Kareem Khan Friday visited the site of Rs 65 million Panahgah project at Nishtar hospital Multan and formally inaugurated the work here on Friday.

MS Nishtar hospital Dr. Amjad Chandio gave briefing to the DC and informed that the two-story facility would be completed in two years.

DC Amir Kareem Khan said that the project would initially facilitate over 350 people at a time and would turn out to be an invaluable assistance to the attendants of the patients and homeless people.

He said that government was focusing on providing shelter to the homeless people and Panahgah set up near general bus stand and the other planned at Nishtar hospital was a step in this direction. Accompanying district government officials, DC formally opened work on the project and issued orders for completion the project in specified period.

Related Topics

Multan SITE Government Million

Recent Stories

'Brothel' busted, three arrested

'Brothel' busted, three arrested

3 minutes ago
 APP Karachi's ex-BC dies in road accident

APP Karachi's ex-BC dies in road accident

3 minutes ago
 Dacoit, bike lifter gang busted; two held

Dacoit, bike lifter gang busted; two held

7 minutes ago
 Man held for molesting 14-year-old boy

Man held for molesting 14-year-old boy

7 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews monthly performance expresses satisfa ..

CCPO reviews monthly performance expresses satisfaction

7 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on In ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Independence Day

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.