DC visits Panahgah project site at Nishtar hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Kareem Khan Friday visited the site of Rs 65 million Panahgah project at Nishtar hospital Multan and formally inaugurated the work here on Friday.

MS Nishtar hospital Dr. Amjad Chandio gave briefing to the DC and informed that the two-story facility would be completed in two years.

DC Amir Kareem Khan said that the project would initially facilitate over 350 people at a time and would turn out to be an invaluable assistance to the attendants of the patients and homeless people.

He said that government was focusing on providing shelter to the homeless people and Panahgah set up near general bus stand and the other planned at Nishtar hospital was a step in this direction. Accompanying district government officials, DC formally opened work on the project and issued orders for completion the project in specified period.