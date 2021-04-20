DC visits Ramzan Bazaar, suspends official on incorrect record of sugar sale

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Khan visited Ramzan Bazaar at Model Bazaar here today. He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema. He visited various stalls and checked the quality of the items.

Speaking on the occasion he said that sugar is available at Ramzan Bazaars at the rate of Rs 65 per kilogram and 10-kilograms wheat flour bag at the rate of Rs 375. He said that an agriculture fair price shop is also set up in the bazaars where fruits and vegetables are available at 25 per cent less prices than markets.

He talked to the people who were there for shopping and asked them about the bazaar. Deputy Commissioner suspended an official for not maintaining the correct record of the sale of sugar at the bazaar. He expressed satisfaction on the following of coronavirus SOPs at the bazaar.