DC visits Rescue 1122 office, gets briefed by DEO

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial visited Rescue 1122 office here Wednesday.

District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain briefed him about rescue services, equipment and vehicles used in rescue operations.

He briefed that Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur has 13 latest boats equipped with OBM engines, 150 life jackets and 50 life rings to tackle any flood-like situation in the area.

He told that Rescue 1122 was playing its role in COVID-19 pandemic and providing emergency services.

Deputy Commissioner appreciated the working and performance of Rescue 1122. Later, he presented cash prizes to best fire rescuer Abdul Ghafoor, best medical technician Shakeel Hussain and best dirt rescuer Mudasir bin Naseer. District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain presented a souvenir to Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial.