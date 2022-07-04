DC visits sale points of sacrificial animals to review facilities

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday inspected the sale points of sacrificial animals at Khanqah Sharif, Shashmahi Canal Bahawalpur and reviewed the arrangements

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday inspected the sale points of sacrificial animals at Khanqah Sharif, Shashmahi Canal Bahawalpur and reviewed the arrangements.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Muhammad Tayyab, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, officers and staff of other concerned departments were also present.

The DC inspected the ventilated environment, veterinary camps, medical camps and rescue 1122 camps at the sacrificial animal sale points and reviewed the facilities provided.

He checked the parking area, entry and exit points for the people visiting the sale points.

He informed that 10 sale points have been set up and made functional in the district, adding that people having cough, fever, and shortness of breath are not allowed to enter the sale points.

Soap and hand sanitizers are also provided for washing hands at the entry points.He directed that the animals should not be allowed to be sold at any place other than sale points.

He also directed the officers of the Livestock department to make the monitoring process more efficient and the sale of sick animals should not be allowed under any circumstances.