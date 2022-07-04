UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Sale Points Of Sacrificial Animals To Review Facilities

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 07:55 PM

DC visits sale points of sacrificial animals to review facilities

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday inspected the sale points of sacrificial animals at Khanqah Sharif, Shashmahi Canal Bahawalpur and reviewed the arrangements

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia on Monday inspected the sale points of sacrificial animals at Khanqah Sharif, Shashmahi Canal Bahawalpur and reviewed the arrangements.

Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Muhammad Tayyab, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Chaudhry Muhammad Shafiq, officers and staff of other concerned departments were also present.

The DC inspected the ventilated environment, veterinary camps, medical camps and rescue 1122 camps at the sacrificial animal sale points and reviewed the facilities provided.

He checked the parking area, entry and exit points for the people visiting the sale points.

He informed that 10 sale points have been set up and made functional in the district, adding that people having cough, fever, and shortness of breath are not allowed to enter the sale points.

Soap and hand sanitizers are also provided for washing hands at the entry points.He directed that the animals should not be allowed to be sold at any place other than sale points.

He also directed the officers of the Livestock department to make the monitoring process more efficient and the sale of sick animals should not be allowed under any circumstances.

Related Topics

Sale Bahawalpur Saddar Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Police e-services be integrated for people's conve ..

Police e-services be integrated for people's convenience: IGP

1 minute ago
 Chief Justice Peshawar High Court inaugurates Tehs ..

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court inaugurates Tehsil Judicial Complex Havelian

1 minute ago
 88 points set up in Karachi to collect remains of ..

88 points set up in Karachi to collect remains of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul- ..

1 minute ago
 Barcelona seal double swoop for Kessie, Christense ..

Barcelona seal double swoop for Kessie, Christensen

1 minute ago
 IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-A ..

IGP reviews contingency security plan for Eid-ul-Adha, cattle market

9 minutes ago
 Electricity free for 100-unit consumers, announces ..

Electricity free for 100-unit consumers, announces Hamza Shehbaz

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.